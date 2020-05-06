Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday.

1. The PM says he "bitterly regrets" care home cases

Boris Johnson has said the government is "working very hard" to tackle the coronavirus crisis in care homes - after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of failing to get a grip on the issue. Mr Johnson was speaking at Prime Minister's Questions - his first since recovering from the virus himself. The UK has now become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.

2. Some lockdown measures could change on Monday

Boris Johnson has signalled that some lockdown measures could be eased from the beginning of next week. Details of any changes to the current restrictions are to be explained on Sunday, he said, because he hoped to "get going on some of these measures on Monday". So what will the "new normal" look like? Here's our best guess. Meanwhile in Germany, Angela Merkel has said that all shops can reopen and football can resume.

3. Prof Ferguson won't be fined for his "error of judgement"

It emerged last night that Prof Neil Ferguson - the scientist who advised the UK government over the lockdown - had breached social distancing rules himself. This afternoon, Scotland Yard said it had looked into the matter, and while his behaviour was "plainly disappointing", it ruled out issuing a fine.

4. Heathrow is taking passengers' temperatures

The boss of Heathrow Airport has said a temperature screening system is being trialled on people departing for countries where this type of check is a requirement. Addressing MPs, he warned that tens of thousands of aviation jobs will be lost if the government doesn't come up with a common plan for airports in order to get airlines operating safely again. And if you missed our piece on what to expect on this subject, here's the link.

5. Banksy has produced a new painting

A one-metre square painting by the artist was hung in the foyer of Southampton General Hospital overnight, and shows a young boy kneeling by a wastepaper basket dressed in dungarees and a T-shirt. He has discarded his Spiderman and Batman model figures in favour of a new favourite action hero - an NHS nurse. The picture will be auctioned in the autumn to raise money for the NHS.

And don't forget...

