Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Harry can be heard laughing from behind the camera during the charming birthday video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son's first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie.

The clip, filmed by Prince Harry, shows the duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! - one of Archie's favourite books.

It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for children and families struggling due to coronavirus.

Archie, sat on his mother's lap, smiles and grips the book throughout.

The Sussexes are believed to have filmed the clip in the US, where they are living.

Archie can be seen grabbing at the pages and at one point appears on the verge of tears before breaking into a smile.

Harry, who is acting as cameraman, can be heard in the background.

The story, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, asks children to work out whether pictures on the pages are of ducks or rabbits.

A caption for the video, shared on Save the Children's UK account, reads: "'Duck! Rabbit!' with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, the Duke of Sussex behind the camera)... Happy Birthday, Archie!"

It added: "Thank you Duchess Meghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal."

It is part of the charity's Save with Stories campaign to support children who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funds raised in the UK will go towards Save the Children UK's emergency grants programme to help vulnerable families purchase basic items and food, according to the charity.

Money raised helps provide supermarket vouchers, early learning resources like books and toys, and essential household items, such as cots and high chairs.

The campaign is also running in the US, where funds will help to make sure children can learn and get the nutrition they need while they are out of school during the pandemic.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. His parents introduced him to cameras at Windsor Castle a few days after his birth.