Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday.

1. UK death toll highest in Europe

This is a sobering moment. The UK's total number of coronavirus deaths has passed Italy, making it the most-affected country in Europe. There have been 29,427 deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community across the UK, compared with 29,315 deaths in Italy. But can you make a fair comparison between the two countries? BBC Reality Check has looked into it.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Virgin cuts more than 3,000 UK jobs

Virgin Atlantic is making almost a third of its workforce redundant and ending its operation at Gatwick airport as airlines struggle to cope with the dramatic drop in global travel. Pilots' union Balpa described the "bombshell" as "devastating".

Image copyright PA

3. Testing strategy comes under scrutiny

The UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has told MPs assessing the coronavirus response that it would have been "beneficial" to have ramped up Covid-19 testing quicker. The UK decided to test only patients in hospitals, care homes and prisons on 12 March. It wasn't until 2 April that it announced a target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day in England by the end of that month, after its strategy came under fire.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What it's like to test yourself for Covid-19

4. Scotland publishes lifting lockdown options

Fully reopening primary schools in Scotland would "most likely" see the NHS overwhelmed by coronavirus within two months, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned. She said any return to school might not be possible ahead of the summer holidays but suggestions in a new paper published by the Scottish government include some year groups returning ahead of others and pupils attending school part-time.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The first minister says reopening schools too soon could overwhelm hospitals within weeks

5. When will it be safe to travel again?

Air passenger numbers have plummeted since the pandemic, but how many people are still travelling, can there be social distancing on flights and what's the advice for those wishing to travel? Our explainer has it all covered.

Image copyright Getty Images

