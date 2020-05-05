Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. NHS app trial begins

Council and health workers on the Isle of Wight will begin using a new contact-tracing app on Tuesday. It's the first stage of a trial which, if successful, could lead to a nationwide roll-out within weeks. The app is designed to quickly identify recent contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus - here's more on how it works. It's part of the test, track and trace strategy the government hopes will help the UK ease its way out of lockdown.

2. Starmer calls for 'national consensus'

The Labour leader has been setting out his priorities for the UK's lockdown exit strategy and is urging Boris Johnson and other opposition parties to get on board. Sir Keir Starmer wants to see more ambitious targets on testing and new safety standards in the workplace to help address unions' concerns. He also wants to sees supply chains for protective equipment for key workers guaranteed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: NHS staff to help find out why people get sick

3. Government paying quarter of wages

The government is now paying the wages for nearly a quarter of UK jobs, under the job retention, or furlough, scheme. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned this level of spending is not sustainable and he's looking at ways to "wind it down". Even with that huge help package, many businesses are still struggling though, including thousands of nurseries and child-minders.

Image copyright Zoe Rae Image caption Zoe Rae says she may have to shut her nursery in south-east London

4. Call to relax funeral restrictions

A group of Conservative MPs is calling on the Church of England to allow small-scale funerals in its buildings. A virtual meeting of the House of Bishops takes place later and the MPs are urging them to consider the "pain and anguish" of families unable to say a proper goodbye. See how people have been paying their respects under lockdown.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Your pictures of lockdown at home

We asked our readers to send in their pictures of everyday life during these strange times and they certainly delivered. It's not just our homes that have changed during the pandemic. Our beaches are also looking very different, while traffic volumes in our roads are now apparently similar to those in the early 1970s.

Image copyright Helen Parkar Image caption Helen Parkar: "My Boogie Bounce class is cancelled but I'm still doing my exercise at home."

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Get the latest global picture via our live page, and from a flower drop to a star performance, take a look at some of the ways people around the world have been expressing their thanks to key workers.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: