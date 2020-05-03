Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly two-thirds of doctors told the survey they are not well protected during the pandemic

Almost half of doctors in England might be buying their own protective equipment or are relying on donations, according to a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA).

The survey of more than 16,000 doctors also found that 65% feel they are only partly or not at all protected on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

One said the situation is "an outrage for all staff".

The government said it is "working round the clock" to deliver equipment.

The survey found that 48% of doctors reported having bought personal protective equipment (PPE) directly for themselves or their department, or had received donations from a charity or local firm.

"At the moment we're at the mercy of donations and purchases" by medical staff, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA council, told BBC Breakfast, adding that it "doesn't give security".

GPs appear to be more affected by PPE shortages: 55% of family doctors said they had to source their own equipment, compared to 38% of hospital doctors.

Almost a third of doctors told the survey that they had not spoken out about PPE, staff shortages, testing or drug shortages because they did not think any action would be taken if they did.

In a statement, the government said it was "working around the clock to ensure PPE is delivered" to healthcare staff and said that it had supplied more than a billion items since the outbreak began.