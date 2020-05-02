Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There is evidence of rising violence during the lockdown. (Picture posed by model)

The government has pledged to spend £76m to support vulnerable people who are "trapped in a nightmare" at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the new funding would help vulnerable children and victims of domestic violence and modern slavery.

He also announced the launch of a taskforce which will aim to support rough sleepers after the lockdown.

More than 105,000 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, he added.