Johnson and Symonds name baby son

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The names are a tribute to their grandfathers and two doctors who treated Mr Johnson while he was in hospital with coronavirus, Ms Symonds wrote in an Instagram post.

She thanked staff at University College London Hospital, adding: "I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

