Coronavirus: Target reached as UK tests pass 100,000 a day
- 1 May 2020
The UK carried out more than 120,000 coronavirus tests on the last day of April, passing the government's target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Mr Hancock said the government's target of 100,000 tests per day was an "audacious goal", but necessary "for getting Britain back on her feet".
The figure includes home test kits counted when they were dispatched.
The health secretary set out the goal on 2 April, when around 10,000 tests were being carried out a day.