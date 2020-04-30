Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update on Friday morning.

1. Boris Johnson promises plan to lift lockdown

In his first appearance at the daily Downing Street briefing after recovering from coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out a "comprehensive" plan next week on reopening schools and restarting the economy.

Mr Johnson also said the epidemic had passed its peak in the UK.

2. Testing deadline looms

Downing Street insisted it was "working hard" to hit its target of testing 100,000 people for coronavirus by the end of the day.

But a senior minister said it was "probable" the government would miss its target. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the "bold" aim was important but added that "frankly we need more".

At Thursday's briefing the PM said the latest figures showed 81,611 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

3. "No certainty" for BA

British Airways has told staff its Gatwick airport operation may not reopen after the pandemic passes.

The admission came in a memo, written by the head of BA's Gatwick hub and seen by the BBC. The airline said earlier this week that it would be cutting thousands of jobs because of a collapse in business due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. Captain Tom's appeal gets birthday boost

Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraising appeal has topped £31m on his 100th birthday.

The war veteran, who has been made an honorary colonel, said on Thursday that it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers". The Queen was one of thousands of people to send him a birthday card.

5. The babies of Downing Street

Mr Johnson's appearance at Thursday's briefing marked his return to work - not just after being in hospital with coronavirus, but also after his fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son.

The newborn, whose name has yet to be made public, is only the third baby born to a serving prime minister in living memory.

BBC News' Marie Jackson invites us to meet the babies of Downing Street.

