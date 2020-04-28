Image copyright Getty Images

All care home residents and staff in England are to be eligible for coronavirus testing, regardless of whether they have symptoms, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Also, from Wednesday, all those over 65 and people who must leave home for work will be able to get a test if they are displaying symptoms.

Daily testing capacity is now up to 73,400, Mr Hancock said.

He said the government was "on track" for 100,000 tests a day by May.

Earlier, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all patients over 70 who are admitted to hospital for any reason will now be tested for Covid-19.

In Northern Ireland, testing has begun in some GP practices and will also be expanded in hospitals and care homes.