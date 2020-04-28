Coronavirus: Government pledges £3m for child abuse services
- 28 April 2020
The government is to set aside £3.1 million for services helping children who experience domestic abuse during the coronavirus epidemic.
The funding will be given to councils, charities, and police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.
Labour has put forward a plan for a fund of £75 million for domestic abuse services as part of charity funding.
MPs will debate the Domestic Abuse Bill later, amid fears it is rising during the coronavirus lockdown.