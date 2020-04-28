Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Minute's silence for key workers

At 11:00 BST the country will pause to pay its respects to the healthcare staff, transport workers and others who have died with coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the tribute. More than 100 NHS and care staff are known to have lost their lives so far - here are some of their stories.

Image caption More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus

2. NHS services to be restored

Hospitals in England have been told they can start planning to resume some of the routine treatments and services suspended due to the outbreak. Priorities include cancer care and mental health support. Hospital admissions for coronavirus are declining, but so too are admissions for other non-virus matters - something that worries medics. In his latest diary instalment for the BBC, Dr John Wright says there are few cancers being diagnosed in particular right now.

3. Crucial kit failures

The BBC's Panorama has discovered there were no gowns, visors, swabs or body bags in the government's pandemic stockpile when Covid-19 reached the UK. Ministers also ignored a warning from their own advisers to buy missing equipment. Our online health editor looks at whether NHS staff now have the kit they need.

Image caption NHS staff have been washing and reusing PPE

4. Football edges toward a return

Plans to resume the Premier League season will step up this week in what has been labelled "Project Restart". Officials are hoping for a potential 8 June return with a completion date at the end of July. Our comprehensive timeline shows how sport as a whole has been hit by coronavirus.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Arsenal's training ground opens to players for individual work

5. Free online training

The Department for Education is working with the Open University, Google and other providers to launch a collection of job-related online courses, teaching numeracy, coding and internet skills. The aim is to help furloughed workers and others improve their knowledge and confidence and support their mental health ready for life after the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images

And don't forget...

We ask whether you can catch coronavirus twice, and answer the latest tranche of readers' questions, including why international flights are still free to land in the UK.

