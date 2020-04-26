Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Military pop-up testing

The military is to begin carrying out coronavirus tests in pop-up facilities. The mobile units will travel to "hard to reach" areas of the UK to test key workers. The units are part of efforts to ramp up testing by the government, which will have Boris Johnson back at the helm on Monday. The prime minister is returning to work at Downing Street after recovering from the virus.

2. Care home staff struggling to get tests

Care homes looking after thousands of vulnerable residents have said none of their staff have been tested for Covid-19. Out of 210 care providers in England spoken to by the BBC, 159 said none of their workers had been screened. How easy is it to get a test?

3. Father of 13 tests positive

The Hanns from Dundee are known as one of Scotland's largest families. With 10 of their 13 children living at home, the lockdown has already brought its challenges for Roy and Emma Hann, then on Thursday they learned Roy had tested positive for Covid-19. Roy - a nurse practitioner - says it is "very mild" but the Hann household is now going through a 14-day quarantine.

4. Inseparable in sickness and in health

When a couple in their 60s were brought to Bradford Royal Infirmary by ambulance within hours of one another, both were a cause for concern for staff. In the latest instalment of our doctor's diary, we hear how Michael and Mary Blessington were initially placed apart in hospital, but once they were given adjacent beds their health started to improve.

5. Handfasting replaces weddings

Some couples who have had to cancel or postpone weddings while in lockdown have opted to hold online handfasting ceremonies in their place. Ellie Brooks, from Dorset, has been performing the virtual ceremonies for couples on their original wedding dates.

