Coronavirus: UK hospital deaths pass 20,000
- 25 April 2020
More than 20,000 people have now died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, the Department of Health has announced.
The latest figures showed a total of 20,319 deaths in the UK, up by 813 on the previous day.
Last month, Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said a total number of deaths under 20,000 would be a good outcome.
It has taken 51 days for the UK to go from announcing its first death to reaching the latest milestone.