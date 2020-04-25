More than 20,000 people have now died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, the Department of Health has announced.

The latest figures showed a total of 20,319 deaths in the UK, up by 813 on the previous day.

Last month, Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said a total number of deaths under 20,000 would be a good outcome.

It has taken 51 days for the UK to go from announcing its first death to reaching the latest milestone.