Coronavirus tests for UK key workers were unavailable through the government booking website within an hour of it reopening, apart from some in Scotland.

The site had to close to new applicants within hours of launching on Friday, after 46,000 people tried to access it. Some 16,000 bookings were made.

Home testing kits became unavailable less than 15 minutes after bookings reopened on Saturday morning.

Tests at drive-through sites in England became unavailable within an hour.

Drive-through tests are still currently available in Scotland.

No 10 has said appointments for tests at drive-through centres and home testing kits would become available each day from 08:00 BST, with their release staggered throughout the day.

Ministers have been "encouraged" by the initial demand for tests, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said at Friday's daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

He suggested the government was on track to meet its target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April.