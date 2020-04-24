Image copyright PA Media

The government website for key workers to apply for coronavirus tests will reopen for bookings later, after it was closed due to "significant demand", the transport secretary has said.

Speaking at Downing Street's daily briefing, Grant Shapps insisted the site closed after "the slots for today were taken up".

But he said it would come back online for more bookings on Friday evening.

There have already been 46,000 visits to the site, and 16,000 bookings.

The website had to close to new applicants within hours of launching, but Mr Shapps said it had not crashed.

The transport secretary also stressed the test was only suitable to test if you think you currently have coronavirus, not if you have previously had it.