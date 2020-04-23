Image copyright Getty Images

All essential workers in England - and members of their household - are now eligible for coronavirus tests, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Individuals who are on the list of key workers and need to book a test will be able to do so on the UK government's website from Friday.

At the daily Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said the move was "part of getting Britain back on her feet".

He added that the whole process would be free for those being tested.

Addressing the UK government's "challenging" target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, the health secretary said capacity for carrying out tests was now "ahead of our plans" at more than 50,000.

"We are now able to expand who can get the tests," he said.

"Our ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test gets a test."