Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update on Friday morning.

1. Virus tests expanded to include all essential workers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, giving the daily briefing at Downing Street, has said all essential workers in England - and their households - will be able to book a free coronavirus test online from Friday. To apply, people can go to the UK government's website. They will then receive a text message or email to book an appointment, with results sent out by text. It comes as the number of hospital deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose by 616 to 18,738 people.

Image copyright Reuters

2. UK borrowing to see 'colossal increase' to fight virus

The UK's budget deficit is set to see "an absolutely colossal increase to a level not seen in peacetime", the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said. Meanwhile, in the US, the economic toll of coronavirus has seen unemployment claims hit 26.4m - more than 15% of the workforce. It comes as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out a plan for a phased lifting of Scotland's lockdown amid concerns about the economic impact of the UK-wide restrictions.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. TV stars unite for BBC's Big Night In

A star-studded BBC fundraising telethon is taking place at 19:00 BST on Thursday, as Children in Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time to stage The Big Night In. It is celebrating key workers and raising money for people affected by the coronavirus crisis. Stars of Doctor Who, Little Britain, The Vicar of Dibley and more hit shows are taking part in the three-hour special. To watch, tune in to BBC One.

Image caption Left-right: Matt Lucas, Dawn French and Catherine Tate are reviving much-loved comedy characters for BBC One's The Big Night In

4. Boris Johnson was just 'another patient', says nurse

New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee, who was credited with helping to save the life of Boris Johnson, said he was just "another patient we were trying to do our best for". She said she wasn't expecting to be singled out for praise by the PM, who has been at his official country residence, Chequers, since leaving hospital. His spokesman said he could not "give a timetable" for Mr Johnson's return to work, as he continues to recover from coronavirus.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nurse Jenny McGee said she wasn't expecting to be singled out for praise

5. PC makes baby's birth after fast-track Covid-19 test

A police officer was able to see his daughter's birth after having his coronavirus test fast-tracked when his wife went into early labour. Joe Burrows was displaying symptoms and was sent by Greater Manchester Police for testing, which normally takes 72 hours to come back. But after a call to the test centre from his superintendent, Mr Burrows said he received a negative result early and made it "just in time to welcome our beautiful baby girl into the world".

Image copyright GMP Image caption PC Joe Burrows, baby Georgiana, wife Gemma and Leo

