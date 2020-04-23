Image copyright TVNZ

Boris Johnson was just "another patient we were trying to do our best for", the New Zealand nurse credited with helping to save his life has said.

Jenny McGee was praised by the PM for standing by his bedside "when things could have gone either way" while he was in intensive care with coronavirus.

She said her job involved getting patients "through the night".

Nurses also hold the hands of dying patients whose family cannot visit, she said.

Speaking to Television New Zealand (TVNZ), Ms McGee said it is "heartbreaking to watch" patients pass away without their families, calling it the "saddest part" of her job.

After being singled out by Mr Johnson in a video thanking NHS staff, Ms McGee, from Invercargill on the South Island, became known globally as "Jenny from New Zealand".

She said the PM's praise came "totally out of the blue", adding her first reaction was that her friends were playing a "joke" on her.

"I couldn't believe what he said on TV", she added.

She later received a message of thanks from her "hero" New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms McGee said: "I think she's amazing, she just said how proud she was of me and the country was so proud and it was so heart-warming and that's something I will never forget."