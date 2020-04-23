Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update at 18:00 BST.

1. Study informs strategy to ease lockdown

Some 20,000 households in England are being asked to take part in a study aimed at building understanding of infection levels and the number of people who may have immunity to the virus.

2. But restrictions on life will last a while yet

The government's chief medical adviser says it's "wholly unrealistic" to expect life to suddenly return to normal soon. And he rates the chances of developing an effective vaccine within the calendar year as "incredibly small".

3. Another month of home-schooling?

The earliest "realistic" point at which schools in England could start re-opening would be 1 June, according to the ASCL head teachers' union leader, Geoff Barton. Ministers and officials in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already indicated a return to school is not imminent.

4. A royal rainbow tribute

Prince Louis - William and Catherine's youngest - has marked his second birthday by joining the trend of children spreading hope and honouring key workers via rainbow paintings. See how his effort turned out.

5. It's a Big Day In

Ahead of tonight's TV fundraiser, BBC network and local radio stations are hosting a Big Day In. At 12:00 BST, Radio 1 brings together stars including Dua Lipa and Coldplay's Chris Martin to perform a cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These in a Stay Home Live Lounge special.

Here's how you distinguish between coronavirus symptoms and hay fever.

