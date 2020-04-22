Coronavirus: Evening update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update on Thursday morning.

1. Care home deaths 'double' in five days

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, giving the daily briefing at Downing Street, has said the government is "striving every sinew" to minimise coronavirus deaths, including in care homes. He was responding to figures which suggest the number of people who have died in care homes has doubled in the space of five days, to around 2,000. It comes as the number of hospital deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose by 759 to 18,100 people.

2. Doctors raise concern over UK's isolation advice

A group of 25 doctors have raised questions about how long the UK advises those with Covid-19 symptoms to self-isolate. Government guidance says people should stay at home and avoid contact with others for seven days if they develop symptoms. That's a much shorter timeframe than that suggested by the World Health Organization. The doctors have written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock asking to see evidence in support of the UK's stance.

3. German vaccine set for human testing

Another possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by German firm BioNTech and US drug giant Pfizer, has been given the green light for human testing. The UK's Oxford University is also expected to begin human trials for a potential vaccine this week, with other trials taking place in the US and China. But how long will it take to get a vaccine? And what is the most promising drug to treat coronavirus in the meantime?

4. Raab vows to hit 100k a day test target in eight days

Dominic Raab has reiterated the government's promise to increase the number of coronavirus tests to 100,000 a day by the end of the month. Earlier this month Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted the target would be met. However, speaking at the first "virtual PMQs" on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked how this was possible given only 18,000 tests a day were currently being done. So what are the tests and why has it been difficult to do more?

5. Grandmas' top tips to get through lockdown

The elderly are some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, but in times of such uncertainty they often have the best advice. We've asked a few grandmas for their tips on how to stay positive and get through the lockdown. One tip not on the list is inviting friends and family to a mock "not our wedding" video call, but that is exactly what Laura McKinlay and Ruaridh Macmillan did to mark the day they were meant to get married.

