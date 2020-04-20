Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update on Tuesday morning.

1. More than 140,000 firms apply for job retention help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, giving the daily briefing from Downing Street, said more than 140,000 firms had applied for relief from the government's furlough scheme as of 16:00 BST on Monday. The grants they receive will help pay the wages of more than a million people who "would have been at risk of losing their jobs", he added. It comes as the number of deaths in UK hospitals reached 16,509, an increase of 449 on Sunday's total.

Image copyright EPA

2. PM fears second peak if lockdown relaxed too soon

Boris Johnson has voiced his concerns to colleagues that if the UK's lockdown is relaxed too soon it could cause a second peak of coronavirus. Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about coronavirus contact-tracing apps and whether or not the technology can live up to its promise of alerting users when someone they were recently near becomes infected.

3. Minute's silence for NHS frontline staff who have died with coronavirus

Britain looks set to hold a minute's silence on Tuesday next week in memory of the NHS workers who have died with coronavirus. So far there have been 49 verified deaths of NHS staff during the pandemic, including 84-year-old auxiliary nurse Margaret Tapley. Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh has issued a rare public statement thanking key workers for ensuring "the infrastructure of our life continues" during the coronavirus crisis.

4. Branson offers Caribbean island to save Virgin Atlantic

Sir Richard Branson has offered his luxury Caribbean island resort as collateral to help get a UK government bailout of his struggling airline Virgin Atlantic. The boss of Virgin Group warned that the airline's survival was in doubt if it did not receive support. He said he was not asking for a handout, but a commercial loan, believed to be £500m, and that his Necker Island home could be mortgaged.

Image copyright Virgin

5. Lockdown exercisers 'transform' beach with pebble stacks

Dozens of stacks of pebbles have been built on a beach by people doing their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. The structures have "transformed" the beach at Whitley Bay in North Tyneside, according to Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys, who has been taking pictures as the towers have grown.

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

