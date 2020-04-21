Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Masks warning

Government scientific advisers will discuss later whether the general public should be told to wear face masks to help combat the virus. NHS bosses are warning against any such move because it could seriously affect supplies of kit for frontline staff. Read more on the debate around the value of masks, and learn why dentists are also struggling to get the equipment they need.

2. Latest figures prompt some positivity

The UK's deputy chief scientific adviser has said the number of confirmed infections is "flattening out". The chancellor also hailed "encouraging signs" of progress - although he said lockdown measures must stay in place. See the latest picture in your area, and follow updates from around the world via our live page.

3. Politics to resume... at a distance

Screens have been installed in the House of Commons to allow ministers to face questions from MPs via video link when business resumes after Easter recess. They are part of a raft of changes designed to allow Parliament to continue to operate amid the crisis. Read our parliamentary correspondent's view on this strange new world.

4. Festivals urge fans: 'Save your tickets'

Many small UK festivals could disappear altogether if they have to refund all ticket holders unable to attend events this year. People are, therefore, being encouraged to be patient and hold onto their tickets until 2021 for an even bigger party.

5. Are you helping the NHS?

We've all heard the mantra, "Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives." But how effective are the drastic measures introduced in the UK and around the world? This clever animation takes one individual, "Angie", and uses her to address that question.

And don't forget...

The need to take care when trying to compare one country with another when it comes to the coronavirus response.

The need to take care when trying to compare one country with another when it comes to the coronavirus response.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

