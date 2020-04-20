Image copyright Getty Images

There is "relatively low confidence" a delayed delivery of 400,000 protective gowns will arrive on Monday, a senior NHS figure has said.

The consignment had been expected to arrive from Turkey on Sunday.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the BBC there was "no doubt" some hospital trusts already had shortages of the gowns, which protect those treating coronavirus patients.

A minister said the Turkish flight was expected to depart on Monday afternoon.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was "working very hard" to resolve the issue but added there had been "challenges at the Turkish end".

"I don't want to start making more and more promises but I understand that flight will take off this afternoon and those [gowns] will be delivered," he told BBC Breakfast.

Mr Hopson, whose organisation represents healthcare trusts across England, said if the delayed consignment from Turkey did arrive on Monday it would "probably arrive very late on in the day".

"It just illustrates that we need to be careful about focusing on individual consignments," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Bitter experience over the last few weeks has shown until a consignment of gowns has actually landed - that the boxes have been checked and the equipment's been tested - the NHS simply can't count on the gowns being available at the front line."

Mr Hopson gave the example of an expected consignment of 200,000 gowns from China which actually only contained 20,000 gowns when it arrived last week.

"We know that with other orders, when the boxes were opened up and it said on the outside 'gowns', when you opened it up, they were actually masks," he said.

"But I suppose the question we will need to ask when all this is over is, actually, was the pandemic stock reserve that was meant to tide us over correctly configured?"