Coronavirus: Morning update

1. Summer term begins... at home

Hundreds of thousands of children would, in normal circumstances, be back to school this morning, but the government has said it can't give any date for when classrooms might be back open. With millions of parents now thrust into the role of substitute teacher, we've got some advice on how to cope. From today, BBC Bitesize is also offering a wealth of resources to help, so do check it out.

2. Anger continues over protective kit shortages

Ministers say "every resource of government" is being dedicated to maintaining supply, but NHS staff still say they don't have enough to treat coronavirus sufferers safely. Online health editor Michelle Roberts looks closely at the situation. We've also spoken to one chief nurse about what it's like treating the sickest patients, including those who don't pull through.

3. Job retention programme opens

The furlough system is designed to prevent mass unemployment during the pandemic by temporarily paying workers' wages. The Treasury says it can process up to 450,000 applications an hour and that employers should get the money within six working days. Read more about how it works and hear about others finding help from charities in these tough times.

4. UK trialling plasma treatment

Scientists hope blood donated by coronavirus survivors could be used to treat people currently suffering from the disease. The strategy - used before to deal with the likes of Ebola and Sars - employs the antibodies built up by the first group to help the second.

5. Is it coronavirus or hay fever?

Doctors are warning the symptoms of the two conditions could be confused, prompting some of those suffering with the allergy to worry unduly. Others, they say, could wrongly dismiss their runny nose as a standard seasonal sniffle. Read more on what to look out for when it comes to coronavirus.

