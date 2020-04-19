The government will make a "balanced judgement" when deciding how to relax the coronavirus lockdown, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

The government does not yet have the information to show it would be safe to lift the restrictions, he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

It comes after a Sunday Times report said schools could reopen as early as 11 May as part of an exit plan.

Mr Gove dismissed that as "not true", saying no decision had been made.

He also added that hospitality venues would be among the last to have restrictions lifted.

The UK's lockdown was extended on Thursday for another three weeks.

Strict limits on daily life - such as requiring people to stay at home, shutting many businesses and preventing gatherings of more than two people - were first introduced on 23 March, as the government tried to limit the spread of coronavirus.