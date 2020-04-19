Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday. We'll have another update on Monday morning.

1. Care home deaths could be far higher than official figures

New data suggests the number of UK care home residents who have died after getting Covid19 could be much higher than the official figure. The National Care Forum said if the pattern found in its audit was repeated across all residential and nursing homes, more than 4,000 elderly and disabled people have died. There is a delay in official reporting of deaths in care homes and the community - at present just 217 virus-related deaths have been registered up to 3 April.

2. Single mother and carer, 26, dies

A 26-year-old carer and single mother to a three-year-old daughter has died after contracting Covid-19, her family has said. Sonja Kaygan, from Enfield, north London, died without family or friends near her on Friday morning after spending more than two weeks in intensive care, her cousin told BBC News.

Image copyright Sherrihan Afifi Image caption Carer and single mother Sonja Kaygan, pictured with her three-year-old daughter Ause, died on Friday

3. Virus doctor's diary: 'Fake news makes patients think we want them to die'

Dr John Wright of Bradford Royal Infirmary is writing a diary of his experience on the front line of coronavirus treatment for the BBC. His latest entries suggest conspiracy theories have been spreading in black, Asian and minority ethnic communities that hospital staff want them to die. "You will not come back alive," one message peddling the false claim says.

4. Free laptop loans and virtual lessons among virus education plans

Disadvantaged teens in England will be able to borrow laptops to help with their studies - while free online lessons are being launched for primary and secondary pupils. To help parents now running their own classrooms, the government is also promoting a series of 180 online lessons per week. Meanwhile, schools will not reopen until scientific advice changes, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said - though reports in Sunday's newspapers say this could be as early as next month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been concerns that poorer pupils could lose out when lessons are being taught online

5. 'A pick-me-up on the doorstep'

The pubs may be closed - but saying thank you to NHS workers on the coronavirus front line could be as easy as buying them some beers. A Glasgow-based social enterprise and beer producer, Brewgooder, says it wants to help people thank even those they have never met. Boxes of bottles can be sent to key workers with notes attached.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: "Buying a round" to thank NHS workers when pubs are shut

