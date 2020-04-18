Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Protective medical kit concerns

Unions representing doctors and nurses have warned of the dire situation medics are facing amid fears hospitals in England could run out of some personal protective equipment this weekend. One union official says front-line medics could withdraw from duties over new guidance suggesting some protective gear could be reused.

Image copyright AFP

2. Questions over antibody tests

The UK has placed antibody tests - which check if someone has had Covid-19 - at the centre of its plan to return to normal life. But these hopes have been dealt a blow after the World Health Organization questioned whether these tests offer any guarantee of immunity, with experts saying there was no evidence having had coronavirus would protect someone from re-infection.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. How long does it take to recover?

Some people will shrug off the illness fast, but for others it could leave lasting problems. Our health correspondent James Gallagher says the length of the recovery process depends on how sick you become in the first place.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Star-studded concert

More than 100 artists will be performing live from their homes later today as part of an eight-hour global event - curated in collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga - to support frontline workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Billie Eilish will be among those taking part in the concert. Find out how to watch it here.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption The marathon event will be curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga

5. How will Captain Tom's millions be spent?

The story of 99-year-old Army veteran Captain Tom Moore walking laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS captured the nation's heart and the total keeps on rising. It has now surpassed a staggering £21m. But what will happen to the money? Our story looks at some of the possibilities.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Captain Tom Moore completed his 100th lap

