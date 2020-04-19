Image copyright Getty Images

The education secretary has said he cannot give a date for when schools will reopen, four weeks after they were shut to curb the spread of coronavirus.

At the government's daily briefing, Gavin Williamson said: "I want nothing more than to see schools back... but I can't give you a date."

His comments come after a report in the Sunday Times said schools could reopen as early as 11 May.

UK schools were closed to all but the children of key workers on 20 March.

Mr Williamson said: "People are anxious to know when we're going to relax restrictions, when schools are likely to be fully back and open again.

"Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around, learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school. But I can't give you a date."

He said five "tests" must be met before education establishments could reopen:

Making sure the NHS could cope

A fall in the daily death rate from coronavirus

Reliable data showing the rate of infection was decreasing to "manageable levels"

Ensuring the supply of tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) could meet future demand

Being confident any adjustments would not risk a second peak

Addressing the nation's children directly, Mr Williamson said: "I wanted to say to you how sorry I am that you've had your education disrupted in this way.

"I want you to know that you are such an important part of this fight too, and I cannot thank you enough for all that you are doing."

It comes as another 596 people have died with the virus, taking the total number of UK hospital deaths to 16,060.