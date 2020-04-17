Image copyright Reuters

The public will not be told to wear face masks to stop coronavirus unless the government's scientists say it is necessary, a minister has said.

Grant Shapps said the evidence on whether masks work was "quite mixed".

It comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for people to wear non-medical face masks - such as scarves or bandanas - in public as "additional protection" to social distancing.

Masks have been made compulsory in some places, including in New York.

On Friday Mr Khan - who has urged the UK government to change its guidelines on face masks - said masks should be worn when people cannot keep two metres apart such as on public transport or while shopping.

"Wearing a non-medical facial covering makes it less likely you may inadvertently give somebody else Covid-19," he told BBC Breakfast.

"What I'm lobbying for is, at the moment, when you can't keep your distance, wear a non-medical facial covering," he told the programme.

"But when it comes to exiting lockdown, we may need to have all of us wearing it as well."

Mr Khan referred to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US, which has now recommended people to wear cloth face masks when outside their homes.

In Germany, face masks are also recommended to be worn in shops and on public transport, while in countries including the Czech Republic and Slovakia face masks are compulsory.

It is important that the UK is "no longer an outlier" compared with other countries, Mr Khan said.

'More harm than good'

The UK government's social distancing guidelines do not mention face masks.

Asked about the issue on BBC Breakfast, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government's scientific advisers - a sub-committee of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) - were looking at the evidence on face masks.

"We need to absolutely be guided by the scientists," he said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says politicians should not be "second guessing" scientists' advice

Mr Shapps added that Mr Khan "acknowledges... that it is possible that wearing of masks could do more harm than good in certain situations".

"There is also evidence out there that wearing it could be counter-productive so, rather than sort of jump to the incorrect conclusion and do more harm than good, I think it's right to ask the scientists to provide guidance on it.

"If the scientists come out and say yep this is actually what people need to do then fine we will absolutely ask people to do that. But until they do do that and unless they do that that isn't the message that we're going to be sending."

What is the guidance on facemasks?

The World Health Organization advises that, other than healthcare workers, people should only wear masks if they display symptoms of coronavirus or are taking care of someone who does.

But WHO special envoy Dr David Nabarro has suggested more widespread use of masks will become "the norm" as the world adjusts to living with Covid-19.

The UK government has previously said face masks are important in places like hospitals but "there's very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside of these clinical settings".

"Facemasks must be worn correctly, changed frequently, removed properly and disposed of safely in order to be effective," the advice says.

At Thursday's press briefing, the UK government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said the government was keeping advice on wearing masks under review.