1. NHS boss in Burberry gowns plea

It has emerged that the boss of a NHS trust contacted the BBC to get phone numbers for Burberry and Barbour to ask them to supply gowns for his medics because his hospital has "less than 24 hours supply". While the un-named executive criticised the official line over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), the Department for Health says it is working "round the clock" to ensure supplies.

2. Trump unveils 'Opening up America again' plan

President Donald Trump has given US governors guidelines for how they can open up their states following the coronavirus outbreak. As part of his "Opening up America again" plan, Mr Trump set out three phases - each of 14 days - that could be taken to ease movement restrictions and restart the US economy.

3. Cambridges reflect on lockdown pressures

The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge have told the BBC that being locked down is "stressful" and can place a burden on people's mental health. It comes after the government confirmed the UK's lockdown was being extended by at least three weeks. Prince William also praised NHS workers and said they were making the nation proud with their "stoicism and determination" to get through the pandemic.

4. Margaret, 90, steps up to mountain climb challenge - from home

After 99-year-old Capt Tom Moore's huge fundraising efforts, another nonagenarian has embarked on a challenge to benefit the NHS. Margaret Payne, 90, of Sutherland, aims to climb the equivalent of the Highland mountain Suilven - 731m (2,398ft) - with 282 trips upstairs at her home. So far she's raised £10,000 and believes it will take two months to complete her challenge.

5. Ken Bruce - helping put the worries of the world to one side

BBC Radio 2 mainstay Ken Bruce tells us how he sees his role as a DJ in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, saying his show provides "escapism" which helps keep people "feeling right during this" and offers "a chance to put the worries of the world to one side".

