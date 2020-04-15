Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Care home testing pledge

The government has been accused of "forgetting" the care sector and "airbrushing" out the lives being lost. Now Health Secretary Matt Hancock is promising to test all residents and staff who show symptoms, as well as anyone moved to a home from hospital. Hear from relatives worried about elderly loved ones, and read more on why testing matters so much.

Image copyright Gail Grant Image caption Gail Grant has told the BBC she is worried about the virus reaching husband Ian's care home

2. Starmer calls for clarity to help public 'morale'

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is urging the government to publish an exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown this week. That lockdown is likely to be extended on Thursday. The government is resisting giving details of what might come next, arguing it would cause confusion. See six ways the lockdown has changed the UK.

Image copyright AFP

3. Small business struggles

The BBC has been speaking to firms finding it hard to access financial support measures put in place by the government. Others are struggling to get money from insurers. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said "tough times" were inevitable, but the government was "protecting millions of jobs, businesses, self-employed people, charities, and households".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chancellor: Coronavirus will have a "very significant impact" on the economy

4. How is your region faring?

BBC Reality Check has analysed official data to establish which parts of the country have been worst hit. You can also get the latest for your own area here and keep up to date with developments around the world via our live page.

5. Joint mission to create vaccine

Two of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies are joining forces to work on a vaccine to stop the spread of Covid-19. The UK's GSK is teaming up with French rival Sanofi, with the hope of eventually manufacturing millions of doses. How far off could a vaccine be? Find out more.

Image copyright Getty Images

