Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Scientists to discuss lockdown

As the UK enters its fourth week of shutdown measures, the government's scientific advisers will meet to assess their impact. The report will be passed to ministers, but Dominic Raab - deputising for Boris Johnson - made it clear on Monday that no changes to the restrictions are imminent.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dominic Raab: "We're still not past the peak of this virus"

2. Focus on care homes

Charities representing the elderly have written to the health secretary after warnings that coronavirus is "running wild" in care homes. The government has confirmed outbreaks at more than 2,000 such facilities. The daily virus death toll only includes deaths in hospitals, but new figures for fatalities elsewhere, including care homes, will be published later on Tuesday.

3. Gyms under threat

Gym and leisure centre bosses say they face being evicted over non-payment of rent and are calling for urgent action to tackle unscrupulous landlords. The fitness sector is, of course, just one of many facing challenges during the crisis. Pubs, for example, are working out what to do with the beer left in their pumps. Find out more.

Image copyright David Lloyd Clubs

4. Rural families relying on volunteers

Households who face long journeys to go food shopping even in good times are finding it even more difficult if they have to self-isolate due to coronavirus. See how local volunteers are stepping into the breach.

Image caption Catherine Boyes from North Yorkshire said local food delivery volunteers were essential for her family

5. Getting messages of hope to the sick

Relatives are banned from visiting coronavirus patients in hospital, but staff have been coming up with ways of reducing their feelings of isolation. In the latest instalment of our doctor's diary, we hear how loved ones' emails are being printed out and delivered in cards produced by children at local schools.

