An NHS boss has warned the number of protective gowns available to front-line staff in parts of the country has become "critically low" in recent days.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers in England, has called for a "more sustainable supply" of gowns, which are imported from China.

On Sunday, the health secretary said the government was increasing the amount of PPE available.

A review of the UK's lockdown measures will take place later this week.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired a meeting on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers in England which represents hospital trusts, told BBC Breakfast that the number of protective gowns available to NHS staff in some parts of the country was "very, very low".

Mr Hopson said that the NHS ordered "a whole load of stock" weeks ago, but delays have been caused by the gowns sometimes failing safety tests, while other batches have been mislabelled - meaning the NHS has ended up with additional masks.

He added: "If everything had been flowing exactly as had been ordered and if all of the material had properly passed its safety test, there would not be an issue.

"This is all really hand-to-mouth in terms of gown delivery, and we need to get to a more sustainable supply."

Mr Hopson said that "the vast majority" of preparations for the outbreak within the NHS had gone well, with "nearly all" stocks of PPE "flowing in the way that trusts would like".

"The bit where there's a particular problem was gowns," he said. "We know that over the last 72 hours some trusts have run critically low on gowns.

"No trust, as far as I'm aware, has actually run out but some of the stocks are very, very low."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed public services will receive more than £14bn from the government's coronavirus emergency response fund, including more than £6bn for health services.

The Treasury said the funding would go towards freeing up hospital beds and delivering "urgent priorities" such as acquiring ventilators, diagnostic tests and protective equipment for NHS staff.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked NHS staff after being discharged from hospital in London, where he was being treated for Covid-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The mother of a nurse who Mr Johnson specifically praised said she was "exceptionally proud" of her daughter.

It is unclear whether the prime minister - who is now recuperating at Chequers, his country home in Buckinghamshire - will take part in the lockdown review. Mr Raab is currently in charge of running the government.

Wales' health minister said last week that the coronavirus lockdown would remain for "several more weeks at the very least".

And Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned there was "no likelihood or prospect" of measures being lifted after the Easter weekend.

On Sunday, the UK's total number of hospital deaths linked to coronavirus reached 10,612.

The latest UK figures only include deaths recorded in hospitals, not those who died in care homes or in the community.

Sam Monaghan, the head of the UK's largest charity care provider MHA, told BBC Breakfast that about 150 of its residents had died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, as well as two staff members.

