Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning.

1. UK faces fourth week of lockdown ahead of government review

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers were seen walking through Greenwich Park in London as the public were urged to respect lockdown measures over the Easter bank holiday weekend

The UK is facing its fourth week in lockdown, with the government set to review by Thursday whether social distancing measures can be changed.

The review comes after the UK's total number of hospital deaths surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked NHS staff for saving his life after being discharged from hospital, where he spent a week being treated for coronavirus.

2. Armed forces to support ambulance staff

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the armed forces have delivered medical masks to St Thomas' hospital in London

Nearly 200 armed forces personnel are being deployed to help ambulance staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their responsibilities will vary depending on the part of the country they work in, but are expected to drive ambulances and take calls from the public.

The military has already been providing assistance to the NHS, having helped build London's Nightingale hospital and delivered protective and other medical equipment to front-line staff.

3. Ask-a-friend cash access scheme extended

Image copyright PA Media

The Post Office has extended its ask-a-friend scheme to allow people who might be self-isolating or shielding during the pandemic to authorise a trusted person to withdraw cash on their behalf from any of its branches using a single-use voucher.

The scheme works by using a one-time barcode sent via text, email or post for a certain amount of money, eliminating the need for a person to hand over their debit card or Pin to someone else.

4. Body-bag stocks 'in danger of running out'

Mortuary suppliers have said they have no stocks of standard body bags left for sale and are struggling to source further supplies, blaming stockpiling due to coronavirus.

The NHS says it currently has adequate stocks but health workers report having to wrap bodies in sheets.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Zipped body bags are in short supply

5. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sings at Milan's empty cathedral

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed an uplifting online concert at an empty Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday, in a message of hope for those living under coronavirus lockdown.

Bocelli, quoted by the AFP news agency, said it would be "a prayer then, for Milan and for the world, in front of an absolutely painful, tragic and unsettling event".

Millions of people have watched his concert on YouTube.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Italian tenor Bocelli sings at an empty Milan cathedral

