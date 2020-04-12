UK

Coronavirus: UK death toll tops 10,000

  • 12 April 2020
Breaking News image

The UK has recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

