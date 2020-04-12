Tim Brooke-Taylor dies with coronavirus, aged 79
- 12 April 2020
Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has passed away at the age of 79 after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed to the BBC.
The comedian and actor, best known for The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, died on Sunday.