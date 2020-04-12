Image copyright AFP

Parliament is to return virtually on 21 April to debate coronavirus measures, authorise spending and make laws.

"Technological solutions" are being prepared for consideration next week, a spokeswoman for Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said MPs must be able to hold the government's decisions to account.

The hospital death toll has climbed to 9,875 since Parliament closed for Easter recess on 2 April.