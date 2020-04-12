Coronavirus: Morning update as UK deaths set to pass 10,000
Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning.
1. UK hospital deaths set to pass 10,000 on Sunday
The total number of UK hospital deaths from coronavirus is expected to pass 10,000 on Sunday. On Saturday, another 917 coronavirus deaths were recorded - taking hospital deaths to 9,875. It is the second day in a row that the figure has been over 900.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus at London's St Thomas' hospital.
2. Ethnic minorities 'are a third' of patients
Research suggests that more than a third of patients who are critically ill in hospital with coronavirus are black, Asian or minority ethnic.
The Department of Health and Social Care has acknowledged there is "emerging evidence" to suggest Covid-19 may be having a disproportionate impact on these communities, and says it is working to reduce health inequalities.
3. Remembering the NHS workers who have died
Thousands of people in the UK have sadly died with coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, surgeons and other health service staff.
The government has said 19 NHS workers have died so far. Here we tell some of their stories.
4. 'Local shortages' of intensive care drugs
We have already heard concerned medics saying they are struggling to access the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to treat coronavirus patients.
Now, doctors say they are running low on some vital intensive care drugs and are having to find substitutes.
This could ultimately impact a patient's chances of recovery, and needs to be addressed urgently, says Dr Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the doctors' union, the British Medical Association.
5. England's oddest events hit by the lockdown
The Easter and Spring Bank Holidays mark some of the oldest - and oddest - traditions in England's eclectic calendar. But as the coronavirus lockdown continues, many of the more unusual events - such as the Blackawton International Festival of Worm Charming - have been cancelled or postponed.
