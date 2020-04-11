Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning.

1. UK daily death toll among highest in Europe

It was announced on Friday that another 980 people had died in UK hospitals - bringing the total number of UK deaths to 8,958. It is a record daily number that has exceeded Italy and Spain's worst daily figures during the pandemic. More than 100,000 people have died from the virus around the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Image caption Italy has been hit hard by coronavirus. A patient infected with the disease is pictured being taken into a hospital in Milan.

2. How can we lift lockdown restrictions?

Although essential for containing the spread of the virus, the government-enforced lockdown has upended normal life for millions of people in the UK. Understandably, many are wondering how and when restrictions can be eased.

BBC health and science correspondent James Gallagher says deciding which measures to lift will be "a difficult balancing act" for the government.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People walk past a sign saying 'Stay Home' projected from Bournemouth pier, as Britons are reminded to stick to lockdown rules over the sunny Easter weekend

3. Virus deepens struggle for migrants

For migrants in Calais and the UK, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has been nothing short of "catastrophic", says the BBC's Fergal Keane.

4. Can my dog or cat catch coronavirus?

Could our four-legged friend give us something more than a furry cuddle? Scientists and vets say it is highly unlikely that a dog or cat could transmit coronavirus to a person, and there have been no cases of this so far. But what should you do to protect yourself, your pet and others?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is highly unlikely a dog or cat will transmit coronavirus to a person, according to scientists and vets

5. The Ipswich mum behind the global rainbow phenomenon

Crystal Stanley, 31, was credited with popularising the trend of creating rainbows during lockdown, which she called a sign of "positivity, hope and togetherness" during the crisis.

And they even caught the eye of the Queen, who said the rainbows would be the symbol of the UK's "national spirit".

Miss Stanley says she is "amazed" it has become a global phenomenon.

Image copyright Crystal Stanley Image caption Crystal Stanley set up the Rainbow Trail Facebook page, which has gained more than 182,000 members from around the world

