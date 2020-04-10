Image copyright PA Media

The UK will now ensure daily deliveries of personal protective equipment to frontline workers, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

He said the "Herculean effort" included creating a new domestic manufacturing industry and distribution network "to protect those who protect us".

Officials told the daily briefing the lockdown is "beginning to pay off" but it was still a "dangerous situation".

The UK recorded another 980 deaths, bringing the total to 8958.

The government has faced criticism that some NHS and social care workers do not have the correct protective equipment.

Mr Hancock said 15 drive-through testing centres had also been opened across the UK to enable all frontline staff to be screened for the virus.

"I can announce today that we have capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to be tested to get those tests," he told the briefing.