Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening.

1. UK yet to see coronavirus peak

Social distancing is working and the signs are that the NHS can cope - but we still haven't seen the peak of the coronavirus in the UK, and it's too soon to start thinking about relaxing the lockdown. Deaths are still rising - 7,978 people with coronavirus have died in UK hospitals. Those are the key lines from the latest government press conference, led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Image copyright PA Media

2. Easter warning

It's a Bank Holiday weekend like no other before. Temperatures are set to reach 25C (77F) in some parts of the country but everyone is being warned to stick to the government rules - and stay home. Police, parks and councils are urging people to do their bit.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Spain 'close to passing worst'

A glimmer of hope from Spain, which is close to passing the worst of its coronavirus outbreak, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The country currently has Europe's highest number of confirmed deaths, with 152,446.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

4. Family's heartache

Sue Martin has been told there is little chance her husband Mal - a father-of-two who is currently in intensive care with coronavirus - will survive. She wants his story to make people think twice about going out and flouting social distancing rules. You can listen to her emotional Today programme interview here.

Image copyright Sue Martin

5. Why is it so hard to buy flour?

While staying at home, a lot of people have turned to baking with the extra time on their hands. But that has led to shortages of flour on supermarket shelves. Find out more here.

Image copyright Katherine Rhodes

