Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson was "sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team".

The prime minister was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus - and was admitted to intensive care on Monday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

