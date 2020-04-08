Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. PM's condition 'improving'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is said to be improving as he approaches a fourth night in hospital. The news came as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK rose to 7,097 - a record daily increase of 938.

2. Supermarket's online shopping warning

Tesco has warned that it won't be able to meet the demand for online shopping caused by the crisis, saying most food will need to be bought from its stores instead. While food stocks have returned to normal following "significant panic buying" in the first weeks of the virus, the supermarket giant said between 85% and 90% of all food bought would require a store visit.

3. 'Nowhere' for dental patients to go

Dentists have told the BBC they're being bombarded by calls from patients in pain, but have nowhere to send them. The British Dental Association warned that thousands of people across England potentially face being unable to access urgent dental services because of the ongoing lockdown measures.

4. 'Learn from Wuhan's mistakes'

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started, has lifted its 11-week lockdown. Residents of the city have shared some of the lessons they have learned - and offered some words of encouragement to the rest of the world - in the below video.

5. The 98-year-old survivor

A 98-year-old woman from Scotland who tested positive for coronavirus has been discharged from hospital. Daphne Shah's son, Wesley, said he wanted to "tell the world" that the very elderly can recover from the virus.

