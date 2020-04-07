Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Good wishes sent to PM in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be in good spirits in hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus. He's been given oxygen in intensive care, but not via a ventilator. The Queen has sent a personal message to his family and his pregnant partner, saying they are in her thoughts.

2. Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise

The French capital has banned daytime outdoor exercise. The new rules are in force between 10:00 and 19:00 local time. France has one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world at 8,911 as of Monday.

3. The view from inside intensive care

Last night, our film from inside a London intensive care unit showed the pressures doctors and nurses are under in trying to save their patients. Here, our correspondent Fergus Walsh writes about the harrowing experience of spending a few hours on a busy ward.

4. Disruption reaches the end of the Earth

At this time of year, most of the British Antarctic Survey staff are removed from the White Continent. But lockdowns have disrupted some of the usual routes out so staff are taking a ferry to the Falkland Islands, in the hope that they can be flown to the UK by the RAF.

5. Virtual wedding for doctors

Many engaged couples have experienced the disappointment of postponing their weddings because of the restrictions around coronavirus. But the family and friends of Zoe Davies and Tom Jackson weren't going to let lockdown get in the way of a good party. They threw the bride and groom-to-be, who are both doctors, a surprise virtual wedding bash instead.

Don't forget...

As Boris Johnson, 55, remains in hospital, we look at the risks of coronavirus for men aged over 50.

