Coronavirus: Morning update

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Boris Johnson in intensive care

On Monday night, after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, the prime minister was moved to intensive care, where people who are very ill are looked after. Downing Street said it was to ensure he would have quick access to a ventilator if one was needed. This video shows what goes on in an intensive care unit treating coronavirus patients.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Fergus Walsh meets medics treating patients with Covid-19 at University College Hospital London

2. Foreign secretary to deputise

Dominic Raab - as First Secretary of State - will stand in for the prime minister when needed. Our political analyst Peter Barnes explains how the system works in these highly unusual circumstances.

Image copyright EPA

3. Thousands left off high risk list

The BBC has spoken to transplant patients and people with severe asthma who are not on the government's list of vulnerable people. Many are worried it will affect their ability to get food and medicines while they are "shielding". Read more on why these individuals need to take extra care.

Image copyright Pearson family

4. Volunteer army gets to work

Three-quarters of a million people responded to the government's call to help support the NHS in England. They'll be delivering medicines, driving patients to appointments and making regular phone calls to check on people isolating at home. Meet some of the people they'll be helping here.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emilie is going from house to house delivering items to women in need

5. China reports no new deaths

The pandemic began in China's Wuhan province, but on Tuesday, the country reported no new deaths linked to the virus for the first time since it started publishing daily figures in January. There are some questions around those numbers though.

Don't forget...

... to take care when reading too much into daily death tolls. The BBC's Rachel Schraer explains why the experts want us to be cautious.

