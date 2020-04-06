Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him, a spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

