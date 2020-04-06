Here are five things to bring you up to speed with the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Too early to think about lockdown end

Prof Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, is back at No 10's daily briefing after spending time in quarantine due to virus symptoms. He says it'd be a mistake to think about how to end the lockdown now and that can't begin until the country is at or beyond the peak of the virus. It's too early to tell when that peak will be.

2. PM remains in hospital

Boris Johnson says he is in "good spirits" as he remains in hospital under observation. The prime minister, 55, announced he had the virus 10 days ago. But there is a "fair bit of unease" building among some Tory MPs about Boris Johnson trying to run the country and recover at the same time, says BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

3. Parks told to only close as a last resort

Councils should only close parks if it is impossible to maintain social distancing rules, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says. It comes after sunny weather in parts of the country led to some people breaking the government's lockdown rules.

4. Airbnb hosts criticised

People on accommodation rental site Airbnb are advertising properties as "Covid-19 retreats" - despite government advice saying no-one should be going outside except for essential journeys. New laws say holiday lets can be rented to key workers who need to self-isolate, but some lettings allow you to book instantly without any checks.

5. Pop stars in global fundraising concert

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the World Health Organisation's press conference earlier. The pop star announced she and several other stars are putting on a live TV concert to be shown around the world on 18 April to raise money for personal protective equipment. Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin and Lizzo are among those who will be joining her.

Don't forget...

When should you go to hospital if you're suffering coronavirus symptoms? The answer to that, and more, is here.

