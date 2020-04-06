Coronavirus: Morning update
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. PM spends the night in hospital
Boris Johnson was admitted on Sunday night,10 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Downing Street insisted it was a "precautionary step" and the PM remained in charge of the government. For updates on that and everything else, follow our live page.
2. Queen addresses the nation
In a rare televised speech, the monarch thanked everyone "coming together to help others" and fight the disease. Read what our royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, made of it, and find out more about the handful of times the Queen has made a similar address.
3. Scotland's chief medical officer quits
Dr Catherine Calderwood was caught breaking the social distancing rules she herself has been publically advocating, Read those rules here.
4. When will we know if the UK lockdown is working?
It's two weeks since Boris Johnson announced unprecedented limits on our everyday lives designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. The key question is whether those are working - here we look at how and when it might be answered.
5. Tiger with virus
A tiger at a New York zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus. She is believed to have been infected by a zoo keeper who was not showing symptoms. The animal is expected to make a full recovery.
Don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
In this new video, get some tips on how to care for someone in your household who falls ill.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.