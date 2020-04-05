Image copyright Reuters Image caption Members of the public have been urged to stay at home during warmer weather this weekend

Sunbathing in public spaces is against the government's coronavirus social distancing rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Mr Hancock told Sky's Sophy Ridge it is "quite unbelievable" that a minority of the public are not following the lockdown social distancing advice.

It comes after reports of groups of people gathering in parks during sunny weather this weekend.

The latest death toll in the UK reached 4,313 on Saturday.

"We're absolutely clear that you should not leave your home unless it's for one of four reasons: for medical reasons, to buy food, to go to work if you can't work at home and for exercise," Mr Hancock said.

He added that the rules that have been set out for public health reasons were "backed up in law".

"It is not a request, it is a requirement in law and people need to follow it," he said.

"I just say this to the very small minority of people who are choosing to flout the guidance - you are putting others' lives at risk."

It comes after Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted on Saturday that too many people were meeting up with friends on the seafront, making social distancing "impossible".

Sussex Police said two people had been summonsed to attend court after having a barbecue on Hove beach.

Meanwhile, Lambeth Council in south London said Brockwell Park would be closed on Sunday after more than 3,000 people spent the day there sunbathing or in large groups on Saturday.